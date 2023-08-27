President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been called upon to consider engaging the immediate past Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Suleiman Elias Bogoro in his drive to revamp and reshape the country’s education sector.

It is believed that with his vast experience as an Educationist, Suleiman Bogoro will add significant value to the growth and development of the education sector considering what he has been able to do while he served as TETFund ES.

The call was made by a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Godfrey Manasseh while interacting with Journalists in Bauchi on Sunday.

“In the 5 years he served as ES of TETFund, Suleiman Bogoro emphasized issue of research and development which hitherto was missing in the development of the Tertiary Education.”

“I want to appreciate what President Bola Tinubu is doing, everyone believes that he has hit the ground running. As someone who believes so much in President Bola Tinubu and his capacity, I know that he is still shopping for people to work with.”

“He has demonstrated to Nigerians that he wants to work with honest people, that he is pragmatic, that governance is not about political party alone, the President is all about meritocracy, if you merit something, he gives it to you,” the PCC member said.

“We stuck out our necks when people were shouting Muslim Muslim presidential ticket, we made enemies and people called us names but today, Nígeria is gradually getting better and stronger as a nation,” he stated

The two time aspirant for the House of Representatives under the APC added, “Since President Bola Tinubu is still shopping, I have the locus standi as a member of the PCC, ICC, Tinubu-Shettima campaign council and stakeholder of the APC in my Constituency, to point to one or two persons for inclusion.”

“In the education sector of the country, Suleiman Bogoro cannot be pushed back and so, he will contribute positively to the development of the Sector. We all know that politics was played not to give him a second tenure as ES of TETfund after his first tenure.”

The politician expressed optimism that people like Suleiman Bogoro are needed in the circle of President Bola Tinubu in order to be able to drive his objectives of reshaping the country’s education sector.