A former member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Robinson Uwak, has called on President Bola Tinubu and all member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to suspend the planned invasion of the Niger Republic.

Troops of the community had, in a meeting held in Accra, Ghana, on Thursday, pledged their readiness to join the standby force set up to invade the French-speaking country over its refusal to reverse the coup that removed President Mohamed Bazoum from office.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, Robinson Uwak said there was a need to sustain the diplomatic channels already opened with the junta led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani and to agree on timelines for the return to democratic government in Niger.

He commended the former Head of State and chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, for making himself available to engage Niger’s military rulers and to explore the channels of dialogue despite being turned back during his first visit.

Robinson Uwak said Nigeria, which is facing its own security challenges on various domestic fronts, cannot afford another international military conflict just near its borders.

“Let Mr President suspend any talk of military action and sustain the dialogue option, as this would yield long-term benefits for regional peace and stability within the ECOWAS sub-region.

“The President should take a deep look at the impact of any war with our neighbouring country: the post-traumatic disorders, the severance of cross-border filial relations, the destruction, and the injuries that may probably not heal.

Let us avoid this war by all means,” Uwak added, praying for the return of peace to Nigeria and the entire West African sub-region.

