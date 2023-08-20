The Lawmaker representing Awka One Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Nigeria Henry Mbachu, has provided free Wi-Fi to constituents.

Hon. Mbachu said the free 80 Airtel Wi-Fi Gadgets will be installed across 44 villages, including Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Paul University, that are situated within the Constituency.

While addressing the chairmen of the 44 villages, the university representatives, and his party supporters present during the official flag-off ceremony held at AHOCOL Housing Estate Awka over the weekend, the lawmaker noted that the event was just a part of the whole constituency projects that he has planned out for the good people of Awka, one State Constituency.

He said the well-being of the people, especially the youth and widows, cannot be left in the hands of the government alone; hence, there is a need to partner with the private sector to provide services for the people.

According to him, the 80 gadgets are a start and are being given to the Awka people free of charge by Airtel Nigeria, while he will pays for the data services for a period of one year.

“Under my legislative watch, the people of Awka and Okpuno will enjoy free internet service for a good period of one year.

He explained that out of the 80 gadgets, six will be installed in the Unizik community, others will go to Paul University, 10 Secondary Schools for teachers’ free internet research work, and the 44 village squares in Awka will have one extraction.

Mbachu assured the people that he will provide more dividends of democracy before the end of the Eighth State Assembly because human development and the promotion of good governance are the hallmarks of the Labour Party.

He appeals to the beneficiaries, mostly the students and other youths in the area, to make use of the free internet service for what is good.

The Airtel representative, Mr Jerry Ani, while urging the youths to focus more on genuine internet businesses, announced that Airtel will be launching its 5-G plant to boost network services across the state.

In his brief appreciation, the Special Adviser to the State Governor, Charles Soludo, on Youth Affairs, Dr Nelson Omenugha, said the gesture was in line with Soludo’s agenda of making Anambra a digitalized state in Nigeria.





Mr Anagor Innocent, Chairman of Umunamoke Village, Awka, who spoke on behalf of others while thanking the lawmaker for the kind gesture, urged him to maintain his political relationship with the grassroots for subsequent elections.

“You started with a good plan, and the good plan will lead you to your reelection bid in the next election, the Chairman assures.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

VIDEO: Alema of Warri buys customised 2023 Maybach for wife, Natasha

Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom, in Delta, has bought a new vehicle worth millions of…

Call on God to kill me if … — Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has said to call on God to kill him if…

Military rejects requests to topple Tinubu’s Government — DHQ

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, AFN, has rejected requests by Coup instigators to topple the democratically elected Government of…

Petrol pump price may jump to N750/litre — IPMAN

The association’s national spokesperson, Mr. Chinedu Ukadike gave the hint while speaking to…

#BBNaijaAllstars: Food crisis looms as housemates lose weekly wager

Big Brother Naija All stars Housemates have lost the first Wager task, which means for the next week, there will be…

Heavyweight bout: Anthony Joshua knocks out Robert Helenius in seventh round

Robert Helenius was defeated by Anthony Joshua at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday after..