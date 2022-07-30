We are investigating thousands of PVCs found in a state — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has hinted that an investigation is ongoing to uncover the facts surrounding the thousands of PVCs reportedly found in one of the states in the country.

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Abia, Anambra and Benue, Mr Festus Okoye, disclosed this in Umuahia while monitoring the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

He said that a preliminary investigation by the commission with some samples of the PVCs did not give any clues as to the owners and state they originated from.

According to him, the commission will deploy over 200,000 BVAS in the 176,000 polling units across the country in the 2023 general elections, while the surplus would be kept handy as reserve.

“We will have one BVAS reserve in every Registration Area Centre (RAC) to ensure immediate intervention in case of any failure,” he said adding that technical officers would be on standby at every RAC to attend to any technical issues that could arise in the course of the polls.

Okoye, who is also the Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, IVEC said the commission has the capacity to conduct seamless general elections in 2023, as INEC is poised to replicate the achievements and successes recorded in the Ekiti and Osun gubernatorial elections.

While attributing the commission’s feat in the two elections to the deployment of technology, Okoye said that the deployment of technology and outcomes of the elections “have given Nigerians fresh hopes” and would offer the commission an opportunity to improve on its record.

“The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, has assured Nigerians that this commission is determined to conduct good elections to make sure that votes count.

“The commission will deploy technology to obviate human interferences to undermine its efforts,” Okoye said and expressed his delight over the large turnout of young Nigerians for the CVR.

According to him, of the 11 million Nigerians that had completed their registration, about 7.8 million were between 18 years and 34 years, stating “The interest shown by the young Nigerians meant that the future of the country is bright.

“The youths have shown that the PVC has power and they are ready to use it to make a change.

“The PVC has power and value. It is not enough to obtain your PVC. You must come out and vote on the day of the election.”

Okoye further disclosed that as at July 25, INEC’s record showed that about 28.5 million prospective voters registered online and that the figure includes fresh registrants and those for transfers, destroyed, defaced and lost voter cards.

He also said that the commission had integrated Persons with Disabilities, PWDs in the electoral process, while 34 Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers in the Osun election were PWDs.





He further disclosed that the commission would provide special equipment, including magnifying glasses, brailes and other aids for PWDs during the 2023 polls and that expectant and nursing mothers would be given preferential treatment during the polls.

According to him, INEC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the leadership of rhe National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as part of the efforts to ensure speedy distribution of electoral materials staff on the election day.

He also said that the commission was discussing with the Police and other security agencies for timely deployment of personnel to escort materials to polling units and to provide adequate security on the election day “so that the electorate would be confident to go out to vote.”

While confirming bthat the July 31 deadline for the CVR remained sacrosanct, he said that the commission has enormous task to accomplish ahead of the election proper could not afford another extension.

He addressed a crowd of prospective registrants at the INEC office not to engage in double registation, adding, “This exercise is exclusively for those who have not registered before and those that have just attained age 18.”