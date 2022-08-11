7 signs that show you need to work on your behaviour

More than ever before, the need to work on one’s behaviour is greater than ever before as you aim to be a better version of yourself. A wise man once said, “Opportunities may come because of your competence, but your character will sustain them.”

Sadly, many a time, people don’t know that they have bad behaviour. Some have been deceived by the common idea that they don’t have to take responsibility for their behaviour; instead, they should blame it on their temperament type and every other factor except them.

That’s why you’ll hear people say, “I can’t change; that’s how I am, and anyone who is for real will put up with my behaviour.”

Having good behaviour is more about you than it is for others. Therefore, it is an unwise thing to give up on being better. A wise man once said, when you stop learning, you start dying.

In this article, you'll be reading a few signs to show that you need to work on your behaviour.

The following are signs that you need to work on your behaviour

1. You are not teachable

Not being teachable is a sign that you need to work on your behaviour. You are not receptive to being taught by people who have what it takes to teach you. There’s a saying that an individual can learn from anybody, directly or indirectly.

You’re also not teachable because you talk more than you listen. When you listen to others, you give yourself room to learn things that you had no idea about, but when you speak more than half the time, you only get to talk about what you know; and that in itself is limiting yourself.

You are quite subjective and believe that the world must see things the way you do. This way of thinking makes you unaccepting of what others think or believe. It shuts your mind off completely to what others have to contribute.

2. You are bad-mouthed

Oh, you don’t know how to talk to people. You belittle people at every chance you get by the way you speak. No one wants to hear you speak, and that is because they believe that nothing good can ever come from your mouth. You leave people feeling less of themselves after any encounter with you. You need to work on your behaviour if this is how your interactions with people make them feel.

3. You are not trustworthy

This is another behaviour you definitely need to work on. You exhibit traits that indicate you do not have respect for confidential information and you act irrationally when you’re caught. You lie a lot in order to get people to see things from your perspective, even if they are illogical.





You might also need to work on your behaviour if you are always found lying about the simplest things just to sound intelligent and smart.

You also exhibit patterns of inconsistency in your speech and especially in your actions.

4. Being disloyal

You need to work on your behaviour if there are signs of disloyalty lurking around you. No one can deem it fit to confide in you or tell you things because of how disloyal you are. Being disloyal means that you cannot be trusted and any individual that is aware of this would ever risk putting their faith in you. Why? Because of the fear of being betrayed by you.

5. You can be manipulative

No one wants to have anything to do with someone who is manipulative. This is the use of illegal and sometimes harmful means or methods that are dishonest to get whatever it is that you want.

You know that feeling of making people feel guilty for what they did not do for you. Why? Just because you want to feel good or feel like you’ve accomplished something. It could also be that you act nicely around people so that they can like you or pay you some respect.

6. You are dishonest

This is a trait that can be found in manipulative people. Who is a dishonest person? A dishonest person is someone who will not hesitate to pervert the truth for the sole purpose of deceiving, cheating, or defrauding people.

This is not something you should be proud of. It doesn’t speak well of you. Hence, the need for you to work on your behaviour.

7. You have an entitlement mentality

This means that you usually give off the impression that you are deserving of something from someone; when they don’t owe you. You also make it a big deal when you get what you want. You also make statements like, “I know that you have lots of money. You just don’t want to give me some.”

Conclusively, never give up on getting better, especially when it comes to character. Learning never ends. Don’t forget that.

