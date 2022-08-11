5 ways to make friends as an introvert

It is generally assumed that introverts lead a boring life and a lonely one because they love being alone and cannot make friends. However, in this article are ways you can make friends as an introvert if you are one.

Extroverts are often seen as the life of a party, and these ones appear to have little or no problems when it comes to making friends and connecting with people generally. They can be quite expressive and sometimes appear really bold enough to go for whatever they want. On the other hand, introverts are often seen as the opposite. But there are ways these guys have fun. They read books, catch up on their favourite shows, dance, have meaningful conversations, enjoy time alone to unwind, and put their thoughts to the task. These and more are what introverts enjoy doing.

Another thing about introverts is the fact that they need to be in the right environment to get their vulnerable side activated. In other words, they need to be around the right people, those they trust, and a comfortable environment to get on their goofy and vulnerable side.

What are the ways to make friends as an introvert?

1. Be yourself

As an introvert who is prone to attacks from people who don’t understand the way you are, the first step to making friends is to be comfortable with the way you are. Don’t try to be someone else in order to conform to the character of that person. That in itself will rob you of authenticity.

When you are yourself, you will attract people of like minds, and build something worthwhile with them. But when you are not being yourself, you will be torn between having to go back to the way it has always been or practising and attempting to keep up with the new personality you are forcefully imitating in others to gain acceptance.

2. Social media

You could make friends as an introvert through social media. It’s quite an easy method to go about it because you don’t get to speak face-to-face with the person and you get to decide how much time you are willing to spend with them. There’s no trouble with having to fake smiles or forcefully make certain facial expressions to impress the other party, and show that you are interested in the conversation.

You can be comfortable with being yourself with the assurance that whatever social media platform it is that you are using is serving as a wall between you and the other party. It could be seen as a bridge that connects you both from different corners and spaces, without having to physically interact.

Even if you are anxious or nervous, it would be difficult for the other party to find out.

3. Join a club

Yes, this is another way to make friends as an introvert. Join a club that piques your interest. It could be a book club, a chess club, a music club identified with specific genres that appeal to you, games club, or any other club that makes sense to you.

You can be sure to meet people who have an interest in the same thing that you do. How? it is a common interest that made your parts cross. So, it’s safe to say that making friends in this space is not out of place. It makes the process easy for you. Unlike when you have to first try to figure out the interests of some random stranger in your neighbourhood that you’d love to be friends with.





4. Events and conferences

This is quite similar to the previous point talked about. You might be quite selective when it comes to attending events, but whenever you decide to attend one it definitely would be one that appeals to your interests. In those places, you can meet like-minded people and make friends with them. You could connect with speakers that come on board to speak things that resonate with you and who knows? You might build a social circle from there having an attendee and a speaker in it.

You might make acquaintances who could eventually become friends that become a big part of your existence.

5. Join a class or a training

You get to do assignments, projects, and group work together with classmates or colleagues. This would help you interact with people on the team and spend more time with them. This is an easy reason or excuse to make friends as an introvert. You get to ask questions, answer questions, do research together, rub minds with one another, make presentations together, attend class hangouts to celebrate wins, celebrate birthdays with them, and have one another’s back as a team while engaging in other activities. many more activities you can engage in.

Memories created by these ones could inform something new or could birth a friendship that would last and be worthwhile. While together, you learn new things about one another. Your strengths, your weak points, how you respond to situations, how you respond to pressure, how proactive you are, how well or poorly behaved you are and many other basic things that you could get to know about each other while working on that project together.

Finally, go out more often and get involved in activities that pique your interest. If extroverts can make friends, then you can also make friends as an introvert.

