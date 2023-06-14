Suspected Gunmen kidnapped seven off-campus students of the University of Jos on Tuesday night and whisked them to an unknown destination.

The Nigerian Tribune learnt that the incident happened about 1:00 am when the students, who reside at a private hostel close to the former Nigerian School of Accountancy along Bauchi Ring Road in Jos North local government, were studying for their ongoing second semester examination.

It was gathered that the kidnappers, who numbered about five, broke into the room where they were reading, forced them into a waiting vehicle, and zoomed off.

A student who resided at the private hostel and craved anonymity disclosed that the kidnappers sneaked into the hostel and held the seven students hostage at gunpoint for close to thirty minutes before they were forcefully led out of the premises.

The students added that other residents of the hostel who were aware of the invasion could not come out until the kidnappers left the scene, adding that the incident has been reported to the police and the authority of the University of Jos.

It was further learnt that the University of Jos representatives visited the off-campus hostel on Wednesday for first-hand information on the unfortunate incident.

A source close to the family of one of the kidnapped students disclosed that the kidnappers called the family in the early hours of Wednesday, demanding an undisclosed ransom.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident, said men of the command are presently combing the bush to rescue the students.