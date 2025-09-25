6 data analytics tools for beginners

In today’s world, data is not just numbers on a spreadsheet. It’s the fuel driving smarter decisions, stronger businesses, and even personal growth. Data analytics has become one of the hot deals globally, but diving into data analytics can feel intimidating, especially if you’re starting.

Fortunately, with the right tools, beginners can analyze data, uncover insights, and even tell stories with numbers. You don’t need to be a data scientist with a PhD to begin.

That is where this guide comes in. In this piece, Tribune Tribune looks through six of the best data analytics tools for beginners, breaking down what makes them stand out and why they’re worth trying.

1. Microsoft Excel

The classic spreadsheet software is still dominant when it comes to getting started. Oftentimes, Excel seems basic, but don’t underestimate it. The tool is packed with formulas, pivot tables, charts, and data-cleaning functions, making it a powerhouse for beginners.

If you’ve ever calculated monthly expenses or tracked a project in Excel, you’ve already dipped your toes into data analytics. It’s often the first stepping stone before jumping into more advanced tools.

A data professional, Nkechi Bianze, in a Facebook post, said Excel is often underestimated as the least important. “For the past 6 years of my career working with Big Data, I worked with Tableau, Power BI, SQL, and Python, and minimally with Excel. I looked down on Excel as the least important Data Analysis skill,” Bianze recalled.

She stressed that in the last two months, she started a role where she had to use Excel. “And I’m just realizing that when it comes to Data Analysis and anything Big Data, Excel is the baba (best) of them all,” she added.

The Data professional recommended, “If you want a career in Big Data as a Data Analyst, Data Scientist, E-Commerce Analyst, ETL Engineer, Data Engineer, anything Data, start by learning Excel, not surface-level learning of Excel. In-depth level and be able to automate Data processes. And everything else will fall into place,”.

2. Google Analytics

Google Analytics is another tool that satisfies curiosity about how websites perform. Google Analytics is a must. It’s one of the best data analytics tools for tracking online traffic, user behavior, and conversions. Beginners love it because the dashboards are visual, and the reports give immediate insights into what is working and what is not.

Why it’s great is that it is free and easy to set up on any website, it shows real-time traffic, demographics, and engagement, and helps businesses make informed marketing decisions.

Even if you don’t run a business, exploring Google Analytics on a personal blog or project site can teach you a ton about data storytelling.

3. Tableau

Tableau is where data meets art in the Data Analytics sphere. It is a data visualization tool that turns raw information into interactive charts, dashboards, and maps. For beginners, Tableau is a game-changer because you don’t need to code; all you need is to just drag and drop to see patterns and insights.

Tableau is great because it is an intuitive, visual approach to analytics. It can connect to spreadsheets, databases, or cloud data, and is also widely used by companies, which makes it valuable for your career.

4. Power BI

Also developed by Microsoft, Power BI is similar to Tableau but shines in its integration with the Microsoft ecosystem. If you’re already using Excel or Office 365, Power BI feels like a natural extension.

It has user-friendly dashboards and reports, seamless integration with Excel and SQL databases, strong community support, and a free version available.

It is an excellent entry point for beginners aiming to build skills in business intelligence without needing heavy coding knowledge.

5. R (with RStudio)

For those ready to dip a toe into coding. R is the best option. It is a programming language made for statistical analysis and data visualization. With RStudio, its user-friendly interface, beginners can start writing simple scripts to analyze datasets and create eye-catching graphs.

R is designed specifically for statistics and analytics, it is free and open-source, and has a massive library of packages for every kind of analysis.

Although its learning curve is steeper than Excel or Tableau, starting small, like plotting a graph or running descriptive stats, can build your confidence quickly.

6. Google Data Studio (Looker Studio)

Google Data Studio, recently rebranded as Looker Studio, is another free tool that beginners shouldn’t overlook. It lets you pull in data from Google Analytics, Google Ads, or even spreadsheets and turn them into slick, interactive dashboards.

Looker Studio is 100% free to use, with drag-and-drop features for easy dashboard creation, and is perfect for visualizing web and marketing data.

If you’re someone who loves visuals over numbers, Looker Studio makes your data speak without you writing a single line of code.

Starting your data analytics journey doesn’t have to be overwhelming. These six tools, from classics like Excel to visual powerhouses like Tableau and beginner-friendly dashboards like Google Data Studio, are some of the best data analytics tools to help you learn, experiment, and grow.