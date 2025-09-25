Unless you leave this earth, I’ll find you with everything — Rudeboy tells rape accuser 

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has reacted angrily to allegations against him by an X user Ayomide Agoola, identified as @chubbiedivah, who accused him of sexual misconduct with a domestic worker.

The claims began after a user, @darkskinnedtemi suggested that he had cheated on his ex-wife with their housemaid. The user wrote, “Didn’t he also cheat on his wife with their housemaid?”

Another user, @chubbiedivah, alleged that the artist coerced and raped the domestic help, adding that the victim was younger and powerless to resist.

She wrote, “Reaped/coerced their domestic help. she’s the help, how could she say no? plus she was most likely wayyyy younger.”

She further claimed that when the issue was discovered, Rudeboy sent his wife and sister-in-law out of the house.

“When he was found out, he sent his wife and sister-in-law at the time out of the house. very yammayamma nigga.”

Addressing the allegations, Rudeboy vowed to track Agoola regardless of whether the account went private or left the platform.

The “Reason With Me” crooner warned that he would use money, power and resources to ensure the person faced legal consequences.

He also described the individual as an example he intended to make a scapegoat of, insisting that the only escape would be to leave the surface of the earth.

Reacting in a tweet sighted by Tribune Online late Wednesday, he wrote, “I hardly reply !!! But you see this one !!! @chubbiedivah if you like go private , leave X !! I will find you , I will use every necessary means , power , resources and money !!! You will face the law , I will use you to set an example!! (scapegoat )… your only way out is to leave the surface of this earth and relocate to space .. to everyone that brought my attention to her tweet … thank you 🙏🏾.”

