NHIA records first set of quadruplets under emergency care programme

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has congratulated the management and staff of the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Azare, for successfully delivering a set of quadruplets for a beneficiary of the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Neonatal Care (CEmONC) program.

The babies, two boys and two girls, were delivered through a caesarean section after the mother, Hauwa Usman, 35, was diagnosed with a set of triplets and malpresentation of the foetus.

Representing NHIA Director-General Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, Bauchi State Coordinator Mustapha Mohammed visited the facility and congratulated the family on the safe delivery.

He commended the husband for transporting his wife from Gambaki village, 35 kilometres away, to access the CEmONC program.

“The prompt conveyance of the mother to a tertiary facility during her peripartum period saved her life, the babies, and protected the family from the catastrophic effects of huge financial bills,” Mohammed said.

He urged families struggling to pay for healthcare to access the life-saving CEmONC intervention and other interventions for vulnerable groups at designated facilities nationwide.

“CEmONC is a life-saving emergency care for women and newborns for the vulnerable population in underserved areas… All treatments are covered free,” he emphasised.

The Chief Medical Director of the facility, Dr. Dauda A. Katagum, appreciated NHIA for the intervention, noting that 422 pregnant women have benefited from the program.

The Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr. Achanpa Anemona Sunday, described the successful delivery, while the father, Abubakar Adamu, expressed gratitude and appealed for financial support to care for the family.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE