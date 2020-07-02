5G can drive our economic growth, social inclusion ― FG

The Federal Government has said that the adoption of the 5th generation mobile network known as 5G, has the potentials to drive economic growth and social inclusion.

5G is a new global wireless standard after 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G networks.

Accordingly, a meeting of experts organised by the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN), to brainstorm on the adoption of the technology is to hold next week.

President/Chairman-in-Council of CPN, Professor Charles Uwadia, speaking at a virtual news conference, on Thursday, in Abuja, said: “The meeting was part of the 2020 Information Technology Assembly/Annual General Meeting with the theme, “Adoption of 5G in Nigeria: The Technological and Regulatory Challenges,” will be held online (virtual) on Thursday, July 9th 2020.

He added that the IT Assembly would be held virtually as a result of the outbreak and persistence of COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the nation and the entire world, and the need to observe the social distancing protocol.

Uwadia said: “There is no doubt that the adoption of 5G, which has been touted as the next frontier of investment, has the potentials to drive economic growth and social inclusion.

“Presently, Nigeria’s Information Communication Technology Sector contributes more than fossil Oil and Gas to the nation’s GDP.

“To demonstrate its seriousness on the migration to 5G, the Federal Government, through the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) midwife the non-commercial trial of the 5G network in November 2019.

“As transformative as the 5G agenda is, its adoption is not without challenges. It is for this reason that the 2020 IT Professionals’ Assembly would be considering the technological and regulatory challenges associated with the adoption of 5G viz-a-viz, the future of frequency bands, deployment and coverage.

“We will also look at the device support, security and privacy, Digital Infrastructure challenges, outdated regulatory policies, removal of impediments to the expansion of digital infrastructures, commitment to actions that promote the long-term growth of the digital economy, misgivings and health concerns against it, among other issues,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE