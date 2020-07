Navy hands over smuggled rice, other items worth N15m to NCS

The Nigerian Navy in Lagos, on Thursday, intercepted and handed over some smuggled rice, turkey, boats and other items worth N15 million to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Commanding Officer, Naval Forward Operating Base (FOB), Capt. Chris Akokota, who handed over the smuggled goods to the NCS in Badagry, Lagos, said that the seizure was made possible due to heavy naval patrols.

“The FOB, in fulfilment of the navy’s policing role, has increased patrols on the waterways, extending from Lagos to the Republic of Benin border.

“This has led to several arrests, which were handed over to Operation Swift Response in the past.

“Equally, the base has within the last two months, made additional arrests, which would be handed over to Operation Swift Response,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Operation Swift Response is a joint task force, comprising all security agencies, including the customs.

Akokota said that since the commencement of the operation, several arrests and seizures of contraband goods had been made.

“These arrests and seizures had been made within the Nigeria-Republic of Benin border at Seme and its environs by personnel of the armed forces and other security agencies in the base’s area of operation.

“The suspects, while sighting our men, fled and escaped, leaving the smuggled goods behind.

“The items to be handed over are fibre speed boats, fitted with outboard engines and one Toyota Sport Utility Vehicle.

“Others are electronics and electrical fittings, bags of foreign parboiled rice, cosmetics products, bales of used clothes and cartons of frozen turkey,” he said.

The commanding officer said that the items were estimated to have a market value of N15m.

He expressed gratitude to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ette Ibas, for providing the required logistics support to enable the base to conduct the operations.

“I want to warn criminals to desist from illegalities, as the navy would continue to deal decisively with them.

“Conversely, I want to assure law-abiding citizens of the navy’s resolve to create the right atmosphere for legitimate businesses to thrive,” Akokota said.

The Deputy Comptroller in charge of enforcement, Rasheed Adahuse, who received the smuggled goods, said that the customs would continue to synergise with the navy to ensure the safety of the nation’s territorial waters.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Threatens To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, said it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date for the trial of the two-count criminal charges preferred against him by the

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO). He replaces Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda, who was recently redeployed… Read Full Story

APC: Buni-Led Caretaker Committee Promises True Reconciliation

As part of measure to make progress on its mandate in reconciling all factions in the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee has promised to embark on genuine reconciliation of all party leaders and members ahead of the planned convention… Read Full Story

NITDA Can Finance Nigeria’s Annual Budget ―Reps Public Account

The House of Representatives says the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has the wherewithal to finance the country’s annual budget if given the necessary environment… Read Full Story

No Fee Is Charged For NIS Recruitment ― CG

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has warned applicants against patronising fake recruitment sites as no fee was charged for NIS recruitment. The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, gave the warning in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO), Mr Sunday James… Read Full Story

Inside Ibadan Slums Where Water Scarcity, Open Defecation Thwart Efforts At Ending COVID-19 Pandemic

Ibadan, Nigeria’s third most populous city, wears rusted zinc-roof like a royal hat. Weak bricks, cracked and patchy walls are strewn all about the outskirts of the city. The waft of open sewage soaks the air… Read Full Story

Buhari To Perform Virtual Flag-Off Of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, conduct a virtual flag-off of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline construction project, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said… Read Full Story

Whistleblower Allegation Of $1bn In Unity Bank Account False ― NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has refuted claims that it has an account containing $1bn in Unity Bank Plc. In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the NPA, Jatto Adams, the agency said that the account number being peddled in public glare by the whistleblower… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Over 2 Million Transport Workers In Critical Condition —Wabba

The President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has cried out that over two million of the congress affiliate members in the road transport sector are worst hit by the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown; and are in critical condition, dying in silence… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: The Demolition Of Nigeria’s High Commission In Ghana

A Ghanaian citizen recently attacked the Nigerian High Commission in the country, demolishing a part of it. Expectedly, the action caused ripples in the diplomatic circles, with some observers wondering what such an action portended for the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana, which was until then presumably chummy… Read Full Story

Ending The Cable Tv Profiteering

It was like a movie, watching the proceedings of the Ad Hoc Committee set up by the House of Representatives, to probe the hike of subscription rates by cable television service providers. The Chairman of the said Committee, Hon Unyime Idem, took me back to my Aluta days at Obafemi Awolowo University… Read Full Story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE