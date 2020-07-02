How Will Casinos Operate After COVID-19?

COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the casino industry. Many brick-and-mortar casinos shut down to curb the spread of the virus. Those that remained open experienced a significant drop in revenue due to reduced gambling activities.

As economies around the world return to business, casinos are reopening their doors. However, casinos will have to change how they operate, and gamblers should expect a somewhat different gambling experience.

Here’s a look at some of the measures that casinos may need to implement after COVID-19 to ensure the well-being of everyone.

Staff Testing and Tracking

Casino employees will need to obtain a COVID-19-free certification. This certification verifies that each employee has passed a COVID-19 test to determine whether they’re infected or not.

They may also need to take an antibody test to see if they were previously infected and whether they now have the infection antibodies that make them immune to the virus.

By following this process, casinos will be able to minimize the chances of an infected employee accessing their facility.

Customer Screening

Casinos will need to screen customers at the door before they enter the facility. This screening entails scanning customers at the door for high body temperature. The casino denies entry to customers with temperatures higher than 37oC (98.6o Fahrenheit).

Elevated temperature is one of the most prominent signs of a COVID-19 infection. Prohibiting people with high temperatures from entering the casino significantly reduces the risk of granting entrance to an infected person.

Promoting Healthy Behaviors

Casino operators may consider implementing strategies to encourage practices that minimize the spread of coronavirus among employees and customers.

They may recommend and enforce frequent precautionary behaviours, such as proper handwashing before and after handling gaming tokens, cards, and other frequently touched surfaces.

Casinos may also encourage sick employees to stay at home, without worrying about being penalized or losing their jobs.

Table Game Maintenance

Hand-dealt games such as Three Card Poker and Ultimate Texas Hold ’Em may increase the risk of the virus spreading among players and casino staff.

In these games, the players touch the cards while making their playing decisions. It would be uneconomical to replace decks of cards after several rounds, based on the cost of playing cards and hands dealt per hour.

A logical approach would be to provide players with disposable gloves. Before a customer starts playing, they would need to put gloves on. While this measure doesn’t eliminate the health risk, it reduces the risk significantly.

Pai Gow and Craps also increase health risks since players handle the game tiles and dice. Casino operators may consider replacing dice after every shooter. They may then place the used dice into a UV-C sanitizing chamber and rotate it accordingly.

Final Thoughts

It’s necessary for customer and employee safety that casinos do things differently. They’ll need to implement measures such as testing employees, screening customers, encouraging hand hygiene, and upholding table game sterility. As authorities ease COVID-19 restrictions, both land-based casinos and online casinos like GClub are getting back to business.

