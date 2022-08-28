Six things men should not do for a woman in the name of love

It is a good thing to be romantic, but not to the detriment of yourself. Many men act childish when they are in love and this has cost them a great deal. It is not bad to please a woman, but as a man, you have to be smart enough to know what’s favorable and what’s not.

You should know that just because something can be done in the name of love doesn’t make it the right thing to do.

While you want to please her, there are a number of things you must not do for her or be tempted to do for her, regardless.

1. Steal

Don’t allow anything to push you to steal for her, because if she later finds out you stole a gift or anything for her, she is likely to drop you.

In most cases, if you are caught in the act of stealing, you could be jailed, and by the time you get back, someone might have taken your place.

2. Disrespect your parents

You should never make the mistake of disrespecting your parents for a woman’s sake, no matter how much you love her. This is because before you met her, you’ve always known your parents, who have been there for you while you were growing up.

You will be doing yourself more damage when you disrespect your parents to please her in the name of love.

3. Ignoring side talks

Another thing you should not do in the name of love is ignore other people’s opinions about her. Such opinions are usually speculations most of the time, but there could be an iota of truth in some. Always be on the lookout for that truth so that you won’t end up looking like a fool in the end.

4. Giving up on your ambitions

While encouraging your girlfriend to be someone better, don’t give up on your ambitions. Invest in yourself also.

There is no guarantee that your romantic relationship will last, and your girlfriend might be the one to call it off. When you give up your ambitions to please your girlfriend in the name of love, you might end up frustrated in the long run.





5. Funding her education

Most men think funding a girl’s education means they will be forever indebted to them, which means they will end up marrying them.

It is not bad to support her education if you can, but taking full responsibility for everything can be dangerous because, in most cases, the woman might end up finding love somewhere else and this has been heartbreaking for many men.

6. Changing yourself

Changing you to please a woman means the moment you stop trying to change yourself, she will go.

Nowadays, many men do a lot. They take pills to make changes to their bodies because they feel that’s what women love. Ideally, the person you want to settle down with should love you for who you are.

