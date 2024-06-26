The management of Dangote Refinery has reacted to reports of a fire incident at its refinery on Wednesday, saying the ‘minor fire’ occurred at its Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and has been swiftly contained.

Anthony Chiejina, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer for Dangote Group, confirmed the development in a statement made available to Tribune Online.

He assured the public that there was no cause for alarm as the refinery continued to operate normally and no injuries or harm was reported among the staff on duty.

“We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP) today, Wednesday, 26th of June. There is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating, and there is no recorded injury or body harm to all our staff on duty,” Chiejina stated.

