If you have zero experience as a virtual assistant, there are a few steps you can take to get started, and I’ll show you how in a bit. But before that, who is a virtual assistant? A virtual assistant provides administrative support for an individual or an organisation remotely.

Some of these roles include taking phone calls, drafting to-do lists, creating schedules for appointments, and writing and replying to emails.

In a nutshell, one can assume that the role of a virtual assistant is similar to that of a personal assistant. The following are ways to get started:

1. Examine your interest

Why are you interested in this role? What’s your motivation? Questions like these will help guide your reason for wanting this role in the first place. This is a first step in the right direction. This might sound somewhat cliche, but it’s necessary to know for sure why you want to do something because the journey to its achievement will likely not be a smooth one, and you might need every help and motivation there is to keep at it.

2. Examine your skills

Another step in the right direction is to know the skills required for the role and assess the skills you have. This will help you determine the gaps that need to be filled, that is, the skills that you need to learn.

Some of the skills required to be a virtual assistant are time management, applicable tech skills, communication, writing, an understanding of the use of Microsoft tools, and other skills that fit the role of the individual or organisation with whom you desire to work.

3. The right tools

If you’ll be working remotely as a virtual assistant, you’ll be using an internet connection. Hence, you need tools like a smartphone or laptop, to mention a few, to make your remote work successful.

4. Make professionalism your goal

As an aspiring virtual assistant, this would mean learning, getting trained and also getting certified. Getting a certification could give you more leverage in the industry. Also, volunteerism affords you the privilege of learning, making mistakes and navigating them better.

4. Show off your capabilities

One of the easiest ways to show off your skills and your capabilities is through social media. Word on the street is that your social media presence sells you in ways that your resume can. Also, prioritise talking about what you can offer and network with people. Remember that as you learn, you can practice and talk about it.

5. Keep learning

This is your best bet at becoming too good to be ignored. There’s no end to learning. Take courses, watch videos, and join a community of virtual assistants or an accountability group.

Above all, being a virtual assistant requires attention to detail, and being good at your job is possible.