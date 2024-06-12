United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said that energy poverty, affecting 44.6% of the Nigerian population has a deadly impact on children’s health, education, and access to essential services.

The UNICEF field officer in Maiduguri, Phuong T. Nguyen, stated this on Tuesday while commemorating World Environment Day 2024 with the theme “Our land, Our Future” which focuses on land restoration, halting desertification, and drought resilience.

According to her, environmental hazards caused by climate change, deforestation, and poor land management are threatening children’s health, leading to respiratory diseases, heart disease, and cancer.

She explained that the situation is exacerbated by reliance on charcoal and wood fuel, causing deforestation, desertification, and indoor air pollution.

To address this, UNICEF has launched the “Youth for Climate Action in Nigeria” initiative, aiming to plant 1 million trees, engage youth in climate actions, and promote green jobs.

The Borno Commissioner of Environment, Emet Kois has reiterated the commitment of the state government to continue partnering with UNICEF to raise awareness on climate change, recognizing the critical role of young people in building a sustainable future.

The state government said that environmental degradation has devastating effects on health, with 23% of global deaths in 2012 attributed to environmental causes.

The impacts of environmental degradation on human and animal health are compounded by the climate crisis, which exacerbates the threats and undermines the resilience of environmental and ecological systems.

UNICEF and the Borno government are urging stakeholders to support the pioneering initiative, recognizing the critical role of young people in addressing climate risks and building a sustainable future for children in the region.

The “Youth for Climate Action in Nigeria” initiative is a crucial step towards mitigating the effects of climate change and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for future generations.

By working together, we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve climate resilience, and create a better world for all.

