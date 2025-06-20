Two die, four injured in Anambra cult clash

Two people have died, with four others injured in a cult clash at the total junction and tipper junction, in Oko community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Friday, two victims, including a lady who is currently receiving treatment in a hospital, were rescued at the scene of the cult clash in Anambra.

The statement read, “Sadly, the incident recorded the death of two persons and the alleged abduction of two others.

“The Police Operatives led by the Area Commander Aguata, complemented by the Joint Security Force comprising the Army, Navy, Civil Defence and Vigilante Operatives have taken over the scene of an alleged cult related shooting by 8.40 pm on 19th June, 2025 at the total junction and tipper junction all in Oko community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“An eyewitness account revealed that the armed criminals operating with a motorcycle and a black Lexus 350 SUV without a plate number, started shooting indiscriminately at the Total junction.

“Four persons were allegedly wounded, including a lady that is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The two others were allegedly abducted at the Tipper junction before they fled the scene.

“Meanwhile, the Command has sued for calm as the operatives are already acting on some clues from the scene and leveraging on necessary information from some eyewitnesses for the possible arrest of the hoodlums.

“Further developments would be communicated, please.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

