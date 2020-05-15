44 almajarai deported from Kaduna to Zamafara test negative for COVID-19
Zamfara government, on Thursday, said that all the 44 Quranic education pupils (Almajarai) sent home by the Kaduna State government had tested negative for COVID-19.
The State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Sulaiman Tunau, disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.
“Out of the number, five of the pupils are from Dansadau Emirate in Maru Local Government while the remaining 39 are from Kwatarkwashi Emirate in Bungudu Local Government.
“We have already handed them over to their parents through Kwatarkwashi and Dansadau emirates,” he added.
