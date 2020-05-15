Ignore critics, Gambari a good choice for the nation, Rep member Oke tells Buhari

The member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State, Honourable Busayo Wole Oke, on Thursday said that the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Gambari, as the Chief of Staff (CoS) was a good choice for the nation by President Muhammadu Buhari, going by Gambari’s global wealth of experience in administration.

Oke stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday where declared that Nigerians would benefit from this singular action of President Buhari.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker, however, counselled Nigerians to ignore the negative opinions of some people against the new chief of staff for the nation to move forward.

According to him, “our knowledge of Prof Gambari is at variance to Ambassador Fafowora’s submission. Gambari is a scholar of repute, a swift diplomat, very responsible, he has the character of a statesman.”

The Osun Rep who stated that time had come for Nigeria to craft both creative and innovative pathways of moving the country, stressed the need to grab the opportunities inherent in the present challenges to greatly improve the future for Nigeria

Oke added that “As an experienced public officer of Professor Gambari’s stature, both at home and abroad, and his vision for Nigeria and Africa, which he had exhibited across the globe, I feel that Nigeria is indeed in very good hands with him as the chief of staff.

“Nigerians across the Federation and in the Diaspora must work concertedly with one another, to promote common grounds, on which the survival of our great nation depends.

“The surest way of attaining this is through ensuring that Nigerians, especially its elites commence talking with each other and not at each other, with the hope of rapidly promoting national unity.”