Israel Arogbonlo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged prospective voters to locate their polling units ahead of February 25 and March 11 election days.

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE highlights 4 steps to help you locate your polling unit.

Step 1: Visit this link on INEC website www.cvr.inecnigeria.org/vvs

or voters.inecnigeria.org

Step 2: Fill the online form to check your voter status and polling unit

Step 3: Click the green link to get direction to your polling unit

Step 4: Follow the map/direction on your phone to locate your polling unit.

Note: Directions provided are approximates. You’re advised to visit the location of your polling unit before election day.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Sexually transmitted infections, left untreated, can cause cancer, infertility, blindness —Obunge

A medical expert, Professor Orikomaba Obunge, says that sexually transmitted infections (STIs) remain a big problem in Nigeria and some instance when left untreated can lead to long-term irreversible outcomes like cancer, infertility and blindness…





MC Oluomo: Remove Lagos REC now, Atiku tells INEC

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje, over allegations of being partisan and compromised…

Feb 25: Peter Obi is a man I’ll be proud to call president – Mr Macaroni

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, popular Nigerian social activist and skit maker, Debo Adebayo, popularly called Mr Macaroni has said he would be proud to see the flag-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi emerge president…

INEC appeals against Osun election petition tribunal judgement on 44 grounds

The Independent National Electoral Commission has appealed against the judgement of Justice T. A. Kume led Election Petition Tribunal in Osun State on 44 grounds…

Scout reveals why Arsenal failed to sign Mbappe in 2013

Arsenal failed in an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2013, a former member of the club’s scouting team has revealed…

EDITORIAL: The increasing diphtheria deaths

AMID the raging protests over scarce naira notes and fuel and as political campaigns dominate the public space, Nigerians may be ignoring a dangerous killer in town: diphtheria…