Rachael Omidiji

Elections: FG urges Nigerians to install N- alerts app for security emergencies

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to install the N- alerts app for security emergencies.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Friday 24th February charged Nigerians to take advantage of the N-Alerts Smartphone application to report security emergencies during the elections starting tomorrow.

Aregbesola calls on all Nigerians to download the app and use it to report any electoral situation or incident in and around their polling unit to the Ministry Inter-Agency Situation Room for a prompt response.

Aregbesola, while addressing officers manning the Ministry Inter-Agency Situation Room on Friday, added that officers must be prompt in responding to incidents reported by Nigerians using the app.

“We have been in the media space advertising to Nigerians to download the app and give us a real-time report of any incident, so ensure that you don’t disappoint Nigerians,”