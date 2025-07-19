Akwa Ibom: Two suspected transformer vandals arrested in Ikot Abasi

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has successfully apprehended two suspects for vandalising a transformer at Ikot Imo Village, Ikot Abasi Local Government Area.

The arrest, according to a statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Timfon John, and made available to journalists in Uyo, followed the Command’s ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

“On the 17th of July 2025, at approximately 5:45 a.m., operatives of the Command successfully apprehended two suspects attempting to vandalise a transformer in Ikot Imo Village.

“The arrest followed a distress call received from a man (name withheld), who reported suspicious activity around the transformer installation in Ikot Imo Village, prompting a rapid police response.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered a group of individuals attempting to tamper with the transformer.

“Two suspects, identified as Asuquo Effiong, 29, from Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, Akwa Ibom State, and Chidiebere Onwe, 30, from Nkanu LGA, Enugu State, were apprehended. Other members of the gang fled the scene upon sighting the police,” the statement read.

Items recovered at the scene include: two seventeen-combination flat spanners, one hose pipe, one large heavy-duty cutter, and one pipe wrench with socket.

According to the statement, an investigation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang, while the suspects will soon have their day in court.

