Latest News

Coronavirus: Quarantined Indian contractor with Dangote firm tests negative

By Lanre Adewole - Lagos
The Indian contractor with Dangote Fertiliser, who was earlier quarantined for showing signs of coronavirus, has tested negative to the virus. Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, made this known on his twitter handle last night.

According to Abayomi, “An Indian national that was admitted in our facility yesterday (Monday) night with symptoms suggestive of #COVID19, has tested negative to #COVID19. He is doing perfectly well in our isolation unit. His case will be reviewed in the morning.”

