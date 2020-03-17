Italy’s coronavirus cases up to 31,506, with more than 2,500 deaths

Italy’s national tally of cases of novel coronavirus contagion has increased to 31,506, with 2,503 deaths, the Civil Protection Agency says in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

Compared to Monday, the death toll has risen by 16 per cent, while total cases are up by 12.6 per cent, down from daily increase rates of 17-21 per cent recorded last week.

The fatality rate, particularly high in Italy, is almost 8 per cent.

ALSO READ: China begins clinical trials for its first coronavirus vaccine

The number of patients in intensive care a closely watched figure given the shortage of hospital beds in frontline regions rose by about 11 per cent, to 2,060, including 879 in Lombardy.

Lombardy, which surrounds Milan, is the region worst hit by the outbreak, with 16,220 cases and 1,640 deaths.

In Lazio, the region that includes Rome, cases increased by 16 per cent to 607.

(dpa/NAN)