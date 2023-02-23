A 300-level student of Benue State University (BSU), Erekaa Naomi Dooshima has been found dead a few days after she was declared missing.

Dooshima, also known as Affection, who was a Mass Communication. She was reported missing three days ago and all efforts made to locate her whereabouts proved abortive, according to sources.

According to Benue activist, Ukan Kurugh, a phone, ID card, and blood-stained clothes allegedly belonging to the student were found around Rahama clinic opposite Medical school in Makurdi on Tuesday, February 21.

The missing 300-level student’s body was found on Wednesday, February 22.

Dooshima’s body is currently being exhumed by operatives of the Benue State Police Command.

“Missing person: A girl by name is Erekaa Naomi Dooshima with her Facebook user name “Affection Erikz” is missing, her clothes stained with blood, her phone, identity card were found around Rahama clinic opposite medical school Makurdi. She is a 300-level mass communication student at the Benue State University.

“If anybody has any useful information about her, please contact the nearest police station or the university authority for immediate action,” a Facebook user, Kurugh had written.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…





Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…

Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

‘I don’t know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun wife immolator

RECENTLY, the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man, Azeez Hassan, who set his wife, Olayinka Hassan, on fire for failing to cook for him. The suspect, who had been on the run since October 22, 2022…