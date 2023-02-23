Femi Akinyemi

The minister for youth and sports development, Sunday Dare has charged National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) members involved in the organisation of the 2023 elections to be good ambassadors of the Scheme.

The minister made this in a press statement released to newsmen on Thursday.

Thousands of Corps members have undergone training across the country to function as Presiding Officers(PO) and Assistant Presiding Officers(APO) during the polls.

He outlined their duties and responsibilities as well as his expectations of them to be good representatives of the Scheme.

Dare also challenged the Corps members to discharge their responsibilities with equity and fairness.

According to him, “The elections are very significant and those of you picked and trained to play such important roles should be firm and fair, shun every temptation and be our good and worthy representatives.”

“I am appealing to you to conduct yourselves with maturity, be above board and ensure you carry out the tasks assigned to you with a high level of patriotism and commitment,” the minister said.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections holds on Saturday, February 25, 2023, while the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections will hold in most states of the Federation on Saturday, March 11, 2023.





