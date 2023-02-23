By Igbonaka Chukwu

Unknown gunmen numbering about 15 on Wednesday evening attacked the campaign convoy of Chief Uche Nnaji, Nwakibie, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State.

According to eye witness account, the men waylaid Nnaji in Agbani community, and opened fire as their vehicles were driving by.

The assailants kept up the shooting,hoping perhaps to kill the APC guber candidate.

However, they couldn’t as the escort security personnel kept up a stiff front.

The police orderlies in the convoy were quick to respond, as they engaged the shooters, successfully gunning one of them down. Immediately one person fell, they quickly dispersed and drove off in their vehicle.

“The bullets were flying at the jeep. Its a wonder that it didn’t penetrate. I am sure the only reason Nwakaibie is still alive today is because he was in a bullet proof car. If not, they would have been able to kill him”, the witness told our reporter on the phone.

Confirming the incident, Ephrwim Osondu of the Nwakaibie Campaign Organization said that two of their drivers were critically injured during the attack and are currently at an undisclosed hospital receiving treatment.

“God was on our side yesterday and saved us from the attack. We were driving through Agbani when out of nowhere, those boys began to shoot at us. They shot nonstop until our policemen began to retaliate. One of them fell down, hit by bullets and that was when they drive off.”

Efforts to speak with Chief Uche Nnaji proved abortive as he is yet to respond to calls put across to his phone.