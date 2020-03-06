24-year-old needs N10m to live normal life

Life for 24-year-old Oluwapelumi Ebenezer Owoeye has been a roller coaster of finding strength in disability. Right from childhood, he has suffered from a condition that makes mobility a luxury to him and this has affected his life in every way.

He was a normal healthy child until he was three months old and he received the third dose of the DPT (Diphtheria-Polio-Tetanus) immunization, after the immunization dose, he developed meningoencephalitis which left him with neurologic deficit associated with neck stiffness, reduced sensation in his extremities on the right side, tendency to fall while attempting to walk, weak hand grip and urinary frequency.

And though his family had no history of similar ailment, for 24 years, Pelumi had been living a life of pain and inability to pursue his dreams. He had spastic quadriparesis that was worse on the right side and brisk reflexes; reduced sensation to light touch on the left side, ataxic gait diminished breath sounds only

Despite the fact that his ailment did not affect his mental abilities as a medical report issued in November 2018 by Prof. A. Ogunniyi, a consultant neurologist at the University College Hospital described him as am aesthenic young man with normal speech, normal higher functions and cranial nerves, he could not pursue his academic dreams due to his ailment; he had to change his course from chemistry to computer science due to his inability to move at will and as of November 2018, he was in 400 level at the university before he dropped out.

According to the consultant, the clinical impression is post-meningitic state with predominant myelopathy and spastic bladder possibility of obstructive airway disease. The doctor confirmed that he needs rehabilitation to aid muscle strength and mobility.

“I have been living with this since I knew and it has stopped me from completing my studies. I know I can pick up my life if I can get help to solve this medical challenge. I am begging Nigerians to come to my aid so my life will not be wasted,” he stated.

What Pelumi requires is financial aid that runs to about N10m as he needs to seek medical assistance outside Nigeria. He can be reached on mobile number 08188020947.

Financial assistance can be sent to his bank account:

Ebenezer Oluwapelumi Owoeye,

Diamond Bank

0087310055