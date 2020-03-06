Ethiopian Airlines wins International Air Cargo Marketer of the Year Award

ETHIOPIAN Cargo and Logistics Services has won the ‘International Air Cargo Marketer of the Year’ Award at the 2020 STAT International Award for Excellence in Air Cargo held recently in Mumbai, India.

Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services won the award for its valuable contribution to the air cargo industry in a highly competitive and one of the fastest growing markets in the world.

Speaking on the award, Ethiopian Group CEO Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, said “We are honoured to have won the ‘International Air Cargo Marketer of the Year’ award which bears testimony to our leading cargo and logistics services in Africa and different parts of the world, catalysing multi-faceted growth in all the regions we serve.

“We have been investing heavily in facilities and freighters which enabled us to continuously expand our services and deliver safe, secure, dependable and competitive cargo and logistics services worldwide. The award will spur us to further excel in our operations.”

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services has built the largest cargo terminal in Africa with a capacity of close to one million tons annually. It delivers cargo services spanning across 57 international destinations in Africa, the Gulf, Middle East, Asia, North Americas, Latin America and Europe with 10 B777F and two B737F aircrafts.

“In the 2018/19 fiscal year, Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services uplifted a total of 432,417,404 kg cargo.”