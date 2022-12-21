22 trainees graduate from PTI Fire Academy

The pioneer batch of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Fire Academy has commissioned 22 out of the 26 personnel who enrolled for training in fire-fighting.

The academy was inaugurated last October following the dearth of fire fighters and fire-fighting skills across the Niger Delta region and Nigeria in general.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the successful 22 fire-fighters at the Skills Dévelopmént Centre, Osubi campus, Principal and Chief Executive of the institute, Dr Henry Adebowale Adimula, expressed optimism that the PTI Fire Academy would keep striving to achieve more milestones in the area of training and capacity building of fire fighters who can walk shoulder high with their colleagues across the globe.

Dr Adimula, who was accompanied by other top management staff, decorated the successful graduands of the Academy with a fire brooch.

Adimula said the successful passing out parade of the PTI Fire Academy trained personnel was a testimony of the preparedness and readiness of the institution to maintain its status as the centre of academic excellence and the hub of training and capacity building in Nigeria in particular and Africa in general.

Adimula thanked the coordinator of the PTI Fire Academy, Mrs Mercy lrefo, for her doggedness, sustained vision, drive and for sustaining the momentum which have culminated in the successful training of the first batch of fire fighters.

“With this passing out parade we can now respond in case of any fire emergency. l am also glad to announce to you that PTI is now an international centre for training fire fighters.

“We are ready to make the PTI Fire Academy a resounding success story and we will continue to make all efforts as a corporate body at a speed to ensure that this dream and vision are sustained for the development of society beyond our time,” he said.

He charged the successful graduating fire fighters to roll up their sleeves and take the profession seriously as they are qualífied to work with the certificate acquired in and outside the country.

The acting Director of the Skills Development Centre, A.A. Aremu represented by coordinator, Entrepreneurship Centre, Mr Ejiro Enakughoton, advised the trainees to take advantage of the opportunity at their disposal.

The coordinator of the PTI Fire Academy, Mrs Mercy lrefo, earlier in her welcome address, stated that the passing out parade was an attestation that the PTI Fire Academy has come to stay.