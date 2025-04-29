2027: Oyo APC endorses Tinubu for second term

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State chapter, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

Members of the party stated that their decision was informed by the “efficacy of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the promises which his leadership holds for Nigeria, Nigerians, and the African continent”.

The declaration was the high point of the party’s stakeholder meeting held on Tuesday at the Oke-Ado, Ibadan State Secretariat of the party. The stakeholders comprised the APC State Executive Committee members and the party chairmen across the 33 local government councils in the state.

While addressing the press after the meeting, the State Chairman, Alhaji Olayide Abas, posited that it was necessary for the stakeholders to acknowledge the milestones reached by the current administration of President Tinubu in less than two years.

“Those of us who knew the antecedents of our dear President might not be surprised that he has approached governance with such an enormous degree of courage, determination, and patriotism, but it is imperative that we make public our satisfaction and optimism, if only to encourage him.

“It is on this note that stakeholders of the party who attended the extended executive committee meeting today decided to announce our readiness to have President Tinubu in office as the nation’s number one man beyond 2027. He has shown a good understanding of the challenges facing the country, in addition to possessing the blueprint to tackle them, and as a result of this, Nigerians need to give him enough time to complete the enormous task of repositioning the country.

“The recent gale of defections by members of the opposition parties is a pointer to the fact that many discerning Nigerians are ready to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President by shunning primordial sentiments and selfish interests to join the APC, which they see as the only vehicle of national rebirth and holistic development. To this end, Oyo APC cannot afford to be in the back seat,” Abas said.

Others who spoke in tandem with the submission of the State Chairman included Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite (State Secretary), Olawale Sadare (Publicity Secretary), Alhaja Tinuade Adigun (State Woman Leader), and Prince John Aremu (State Youth Leader). They all expressed their readiness to work for the success of the Tinubu administration while also praising the party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and his team for “building a stronger and more formidable APC across the country”.

In another development, a group of eminent personalities within Oyo APC, The Peace Advocates, has restated its commitment to restoring harmony and team spirit in the party in the build-up to the 2027 general election, even as it lauded the decision of the executive committees at all levels in the state to endorse President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

The group, led by the trio of Dr Akin Onigbinde (SAN), Chief Wale Ohu, and Prince Niran Olayoju, stated this during a courtesy visit to the State Secretariat of the party on Tuesday. The group said that the visit was to inform the State Chairman about its plan to embark on a tour of all the geopolitical zones in the state to preach genuine peace and reconciliation among party faithful.

Other members of the group who were present during the visit included Prince Gbade Lana, Hon (Dr) Adepeju Esan, Engr Adewale Adeoye, Alhaji Rasaq Raji, Hon Amusat Ogunsola, and Alhaji Adebayo Aruna.

