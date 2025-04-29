Tinubu’s wife rallies Southwest monarchs in fight against cervical cancer, TB

The wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has mobilised traditional rulers in the Southwest and other stakeholders in her campaign to reduce the death rate arising from cervical cancer, tuberculosis, and other deadly diseases.

Senator Tinubu stated that deaths caused by these diseases are preventable if the necessary precautionary measures are taken by relevant stakeholders.

She made this submission during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting held in Ibadan on Tuesday, which was attended by traditional rulers, top government functionaries, captains of industry, and other categories of people drawn from the geopolitical zone.

She said the campaign against the eradication of deadly diseases in the country is part of the Renewed Hope Initiative of the current administration.

Senator Tinubu emphasised that eradicating these deadly diseases should be the primary concern of the citizenry, and as a result, all hands must be on deck to tackle the issue.

Her words: “Shortly after we were sworn in, we started putting things together and had a meeting with all the First Ladies of the states to discuss how we could come up with initiatives that would benefit our people.

“I am the global champion for Stop TB and the Tuberculosis Advocacy Campaign.

“We have to end tuberculosis in Nigeria by 2030. So, please, the government is treating those who have it, and, you know, there is no stigma attached to it.

“Because tuberculosis is airborne, once you have been infected, please get tested. You can pass it on to other people who are not vaccinated.”

She thanked the traditional rulers in attendance, the wives of governors, and members of the Renewed Hope Initiative, among others.

In his remarks, the State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, described the meeting with traditional rulers across the Southwest region as a welcome development.

He stated that the meeting was important and strategic because the state government had been working with traditional rulers to connect with the grassroots.

He said, “The traditional rulers in the region are reliable and dependable. If you need any feedback from them, be rest assured of their sincere response. They are an important part of governance in Oyo State.”

In his goodwill message, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, stated that Senator Tinubu’s visit was a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to the development of Oyo State.

He said the Renewed Hope Initiative by the wife of the President would benefit not only the people of Oyo State but the entire region as a whole.

He commended Mrs Tinubu’s motherly role, assuring her of the support and collaboration of the people of the state.

Also, in his address, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, said he was proud of Senator Tinubu for being a pillar of support behind the President.

The monarch commended Mrs Tinubu for her Renewed Hope Initiative, which, according to him, has touched millions of lives across the nation, adding that the initiative complements the efforts of President Tinubu.

In another development, Senator Tinubu commissioned a multi-million-naira ICT centre named after the former Minister of Trade, Chief Mrs Onikepo Akande.

Senator Tinubu, who lauded the contributions of Chief Mrs Akande to national development, urged the people of the state to take advantage of the project.

She stated that the world is drifting towards technology and, therefore, urged the youth to move with the global trend.

The project has been entrusted to the care of the people in the state and must be guarded jealously.

Also speaking at the event, Governor Makinde thanked the wife of the President for choosing the state as the location for the project.

In attendance at the two events were the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima; the wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs Fatimah Abass; the wives of governors; and members of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

Others included the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Olaoye Ghandi; representatives of the Olubadan of Ibadanland; the Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba Sefiu Oyebola; and the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olushola, among others.

