2027: Only transparent poll can prevent conflict — David Mark

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has said that only a transparent and credible election in 2027 can prevent conflict in Nigeria.

Mark stated this on Thursday in Abuja when he received a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on a pre-election fact-finding mission ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Head of Mission and former Vice-President of Sierra Leone, Victor Bockarie Foe, said the mission was intended to assess the level of preparedness for the elections and the political atmosphere ahead of the polls.

While briefing the delegation, the ADC leadership expressed concerns over the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) level of preparedness and commitment to delivering free and fair elections.

The party also alleged that the government had captured state institutions, including the judiciary and INEC, and raised concerns about threats of violence.

In his remarks, Mark said elections in Nigeria were critical to the stability of the West African region and would attract global attention.

“This is why we must all work together to ensure we get it right. You have made us understand that your mission is pursuant to the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework. We are quite happy with this. But the best way to prevent conflict, especially in relation to elections, is to ensure that they are free, fair and transparent,” he said.

He said the ADC was committed to the peaceful conduct of elections before, during and after the polls but needed ECOWAS to insist on credible elections.

“We want the same thing—a peaceful and stable Nigeria and West Africa. This is why you must tell the Federal Government and INEC that they must not do anything that could plunge Nigeria into a needless crisis. This must form part of your early warning signals,” he said.

The Head of Mission, Bockarie Foe, promised to report the party’s concerns, as well as those of other stakeholders, to the regional body, while emphasising the importance of peace and stability in Nigeria to the entire region.

Other members of the ECOWAS mission included Francess Piage Alghali, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Julius Fofanah Sandy, representing the ECOWAS Permanent Representatives’ Committee; and Segrine Mamadou, Head of the Electoral Assistance Division.

The statement was signed by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.