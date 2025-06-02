2025 hajj: Avoid unauthorised engagements, NAHCON warns operators

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Monday, strongly warned Nigerian private tour operators involved in this year’s Hajj exercise against engaging in dealings that could compromise the welfare of their pilgrims or violate Saudi Arabian regulations.

The warning, contained in a statement signed by NAHCON Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, made available to Tribune Online from Saudi Arabia, on the heels of information reaching the Commission that certain operators are engaging third parties for premium Tent A+ services outside its prior arrangements.

The Hajj Commission, therefore, declared that it would not be held responsible for consequences of any arrangements made outside of its recognised channel.

While informing that it was unable to get Saudi authorities to reopen their visa portal even for one hour to enable stranded Nigerian intending pilgrims to secure visas for this year’s Hajj, NAHCON consoled

the affected individuals to have faith, “knowing that Hajj is an answer to Allah’s call”.

“Despite concerted efforts to get the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to consider re-opening of visa portal even for an hour, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is saddened that this was not achieved.

“In light of the above, NAHCON wishes to console those affected by the visa closure to have faith knowing that Hajj is an answer to Allah’s call.

“However, it is also advised that all intending pilgrims should always plan ahead for their Hajj ahead of deadlines to avoid disappointments,” Usara stated.

According to her, in order to rescue Nigerian intending pilgrims from missing this year’s Hajj, NAHCON had intervened in February by securing Masha’ir (holy sites) slots for its Hajj coordinators under the public and private sector.

She added that from the beginning of Hajj registration to date, NAHCON facilitated extension of deadlines four times; beginning with Hajj fare remittance to visa issuance.

“Yet, despite several warnings signaling end of visa issuance by April 19, 2025, with its attendant consequences, some intending pilgrims came late with their Hajj payments.

“Out of consideration following numerous requests for the Commission to continue accepting Hajj fares, NAHCON formally requested an extension of visa processing, which was graciously approved.

“However, further access to visa issuance has been blocked since May 19, 2025. The one-month extension from 19th April had provided much-needed relief for some State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards that were still accepting late payments as well as tour operators who were still finalising travel and accommodation plans for their clients.

“Hence the visa suspension affected 2, 717 late registration pilgrims from both sides. By the time of visa blockage, 13,217 visas were granted to tour operator companies out of 14,158 registered pilgrims, indicating strong participation from the private Hajj sector.

“Notwithstanding, NAHCON went further within its legal means to accommodate more pilgrims from licensed operators, further boosting the capacity of the operators.

“Despite these gains, information has reached NAHCON that certain operators are engaging third parties for premium Tent A+ services outside the Commission’s prior arrangements.

“Hence, NAHCON emphasizes that it recognizes only Rawaf Mina Company as the sole authorized provider for Tent A+ services during the 2025 Hajj.

“Therefore, NAHCON will not be held responsible for consequences of any arrangements made outside of this recognized channel.

“Tour operators are therefore strongly urged not to engage in dealings that could compromise the welfare of their pilgrims or violate Saudi regulations.”

NAHCON then urged all stakeholders to align their operations with officially endorsed guidelines.

The Commission assured that it would continue to engage relevant Saudi authorities to safeguard the interests of Nigerian pilgrims and ensure that both private and public sector operators deliver services that meet international standards.

