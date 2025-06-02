Peter Obi visits Minna, donates N20m to Mokwa flood victims

• as Niger First Lady donates N50m

Peter Obi, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, visited Minna, Niger, to condole with the government and people over the devastating flash flood in Mokwa LGA.

The flood had claimed 153 lives and caused significant destruction in the affected communities.

During his visit, Obi expressed sympathy to the government and people of Niger State over the loss of lives and property.

He made a personal donation of N20 million to support the injured victims and bereaved families of the deceased, aiming to cushion the effect of the hardship on them.

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the departed victims and for God to grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Obi said.

He also expressed his desire to personally visit Mokwa on a later date to meet one-on-one with the victims in their moments of grief.

The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Comrade Yakubu Garba, received Obi on behalf of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and thanked him for his kindness and support.

“We commend Mr. Peter Obi for his show of kindness and love for humanity, especially in support of victims of recent natural disasters,” Garba said.

Similarly, the wife of Niger State Governor, Hajiya Fatima Umaru Bago, also visited victims of Mokwa flood.

During her visit, she announced a personal donation of N50 million on behalf of herself and her family to support the affected communities.

The First Lady expressed her condolences to the victims and acknowledged the devastating impact of the flood, which claimed 153 lives and destroyed property worth millions of naira. She advised the affected people to be cautious in the future and avoid building on waterways and floodplains.

“We are here to condole with the victims of the recent flash flood disaster in the communities in Mokwa LGA, and to take assessments of the situation. The flooding happened, and from what we saw, it’s really not exciting to behold,” she said.

The First Lady also highlighted that the state government, in collaboration with NSEMA, has commenced distribution of relief materials to the affected communities. She noted that search and rescue operations for the remaining missing persons are still ongoing.

The Village Head of Mokwa, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, called on the state government to compensate the affected community members.

