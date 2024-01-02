The National Association of Nigerian Students( NANS) has vowed to closely monitor the implementation of the Federal Government’s budgetary allocation to the education sector under the current fiscal year.

The association gave this position in a statement made available by its Senate President, Mr Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, on Tuesday.

Akinteye said the monitoring exercise is to ensure that the funds meant for the sector are channelled to intended purposes and not diverted elsewhere, like most of the previous years.

According to him, we, the students, have gone through the breakdown of the 2024 budget and realised that 8.8 per cent of the total is allocated to education, and we believe that even though the amount cannot in any way meet the immediate needs of the sector, it is important that the little amount is judiciously spent.

“So, as students’ leaders, we will take it as part of our responsibilities to monitor and advocate the proper utilisation of the scarce resources, and we shall also promote transparency and accountability in the sector.

“We will work closely with other relevant stakeholders in this regard and ensure that the students are significantly benefited.

“We believe that to bring about a brighter future for Nigerian students and the country at large, all hands are on deck.

