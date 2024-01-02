The Federal Government has announced the suspension of evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Benin and Togo Republics.

This was conveyed in a statement on Tuesday signed by Augustina Obilor-Duru on behalf of the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, the government lamented that “some Nigerians deploy nefarious means and unconscionable methods to get a degree with the end objective of getting graduate job opportunities for which they are not qualified.”

It followed an investigative report by a popular newspaper on how a reporter bagged a Cotonou varsity degree in 6 weeks.

According to the government, the suspension persists pending the outcome of an investigation involving the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education of Nigeria and the two countries as well as the Department of State Security Services (DSS), and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

“The attention of the Federal Ministry of Education has been drawn to the commendable work of investigative journalism that led to the publication by the Daily Nigerian Newspaper dated 30th December 2023 titled “UNDERCOVER: How DAILY NIGERIAN reporter bagged Cotonou varsity degree in 6 weeks, participated in NYSC scheme.” This was also carried out in various social media.

“This report lends credence to suspicions that some Nigerians deploy nefarious means and unconscionable methods to get a Degree with the end objective of getting graduate job opportunities for which they are not qualified.

“The Federal Ministry of Education vehemently decries such acts and with effect from 2nd January 2024 is suspending evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Benin and Togo Republics pending the outcome of an investigation that would involve the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and the two countries, the ministries responsible for Education in the two countries as well the Department of State Security Services (DSSS), and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC),” part of the statement read.

The Federal Government, therefore, called on the general public to support its efforts, show understanding and provide useful information that would assist the Committee in finding lasting solutions to prevent further occurrence.

The statement further indicated that the Federal Ministry of Education has also commenced internal administrative processes to determine the culpability or otherwise of her staff for which applicable public service rules would be applied.

Part of the statement read: “The issue of degree mills institutions, i.e institutions that exist on paper or operate clandestinely outside the control of regulators is a global problem that all countries grapple with.

“FME has been contending with the problem including illegal institutions located abroad or at home preying on unsuspecting, innocent Nigerians and some desperate Nigerians who deliberately patronise such outlets.

“Periodically, warnings have been issued by the Ministry and NUC against the resort to such institutions and in some instances, reports made to security agencies to clamp down on the perpetrators.

“The ministry will continue to review its strategy to plug any loopholes, processes and procedures and deal decisively with any conniving officials.

“The ministry had always adopted the global standard for evaluation and accreditation of certificates of all forms which relies on receipt of the list of accredited courses and schools in all countries of the world.

“The ministry wishes to assure Nigerians and the general public that, it is already putting in place mechanisms to sanitise the education sector, including dissuading the quest for degree certificates (locally or from foreign countries) through a re-invigorated focus on inclusivity: reliance on all skill sets as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“The Federal Ministry of Education is committed to collaborating with stakeholders, including civil society organisations, to consistently enhance the Nigerian education system and we value the public’s understanding and patience as we strive to address these issues.

“The Federal Ministry of Education wishes all Nigerians a happy new year. A year in which we would all work together to strengthen our education sector,” it stated.

