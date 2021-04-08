2023:INEC working to improve electoral integrity ― Zamfara REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it’s working to improve electoral integrity, with its plan to deepen the deployment of new technology ahead of the 2023 general election in the country.

This was disclosed during the Zamfara State stakeholders meeting, which aimed to expand the existing polling unit and break the difficulty of terrain areas in the state.

Addressing stakeholders, on Thursday, at the INEC state headquarters in Gusau, resident electoral commissioner Dr Asmau Sani Maikudi said the COVID-19 pandemic has also further necessitated the decongestion of polling units.

“In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to decongestion polling units to minimise overcrowding and reduce the long-distance voters travel often overcrowded means of transport to voting during an election.”

According to the resident electoral commissioner, experience has shown that enhancement of voter access to polling unit increases turns out in elections.

“Increases in voter population, emergence of new settlements, urbanisation, distance to existing polling unit, difficult terrain and other factors require constant review to give the voter pleasant experience on election day.”

The INEC stressed that the decision was agreed by all stakeholders, political parties and INEC base on the need to do more in the areas of voter and Civic education voter mobilisation and inclusivity.

“Zamfara State has a total number of 2,516 polling units to serve a population of more than 1,717,128 million registered voters,and the number will drastically increase with 2021 CVR exercise.”

The INEC assured that the expansion of polling units will not confer any advantage to any local government or community.

The Zamfara State resident electoral commissioner maintained that INEC is now working on new innovations to deepen the deployment of technology to improve electoral integrity in Nigeria.

“In a bid to address the cumbersome process of voter registration at the various centres in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general election,INEC said part of the registration exercise will be done online while biometric data capturing will take place at designated centers.”

