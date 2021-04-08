2023 Presidency: Ondo will go same direction as Akeredolu

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, on Thursday said, the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu would give direction for the people of the state in the process that would bring the emergence of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2023 Presidential primary election.

Ayedatiwa who stated this while receiving the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) 2023, on behalf of Akeredolu, in Akure, commended the group for championing the emergence of APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria.

Aiyedatiwa who commended the group said Tinubu is a friend of Ondo State and a nationalist who accommodates everyone regardless of ethnoreligious background, an attributes the incoming President must possess to unite Nigeria.

He said “APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a phenomenal and leader of leaders whose track records are there for everyone to see,” he said.

“I am a man under authority, we have only one voice from our Governor (Akeredolu), he is the one that can speak or make a pronouncement, but I can assure you (SWAGA) that, Ondo State will not be passive, we will be very active with the process that brings the emergence of APC candidate in 2023 Presidential primary and the real election.”.

Speaking, the group National Chairman, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, said it is the turn of the South to produce the country’s President in 2023 and emphasised that zoning of the highest office will foster national unity.

He argued every part of the country should be given a sense of belonging and said “Power rotation is a covenant between us, hence the need to shift the power to South.

Prominent leaders in the team are the National Chairman of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Vice Chairman, Senator Rilwan Soji Akanbi, Senator Tony Adeniyi, Hon Abiodun Akinlade, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde ( Abena ), Hon (Princess) Ayo Omidiran and Hon Oye Ojo.

Others are, Hon Oloruntoba Oke, Hon Rotimi Makinde, Hon Bayo Sanwo-Olu, Hon Deji Jakande, Hon Lanre Odubote, Kenny St Brown and others.

