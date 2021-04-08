BREAKING: Kidnapped RCCG members have regained freedom, says Pastor Adeboye

By Ebenezer Adurokiya-Warri

Eight kidnapped members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who were abducted in Kaduna State two weeks ago have regained their freedom.

Recall that the eight members were abducted on the Kachia-Kafanchan highway a fortnight ago while travelling in the church’s bus for a church programme.

General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, announced the release on Thursday afternoon through his Twitter handle.

He said: “Today I got the exciting news that our brethren, who were in captivity of kidnappers, have all been released and taken to the hospital for check-up and tests. Glory be to Jesus.”

It could not be ascertained as of the filing the report whether ransoms were paid before their release.

 

