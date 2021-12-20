2023: Youths must avoid being instruments of destruction ― Prophet Israel

The Founder, Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Global, Prophet Israel Oladele has said that Nigerian youths should avoid being used as instruments of destruction in the upcoming elections.

Prophet Oladele explained that they must rise up and take their rightful place by ensuring no more selling of votes and voters card.

He opined that they must research well about the candidates by learning about their lives before they vied for political position, saying that it is their responsibility as citizens.

“Our youths must rise up and take their rightful place. No more selling of votes, no more selling of voters card. The youths must not allow this to happen again.

“As a youth, they must not allow themselves to be used as an instrument of destruction, or to disrupt elections.

“Vote yes, but make those vote count by voting your conscience. Let us all research the candidates, learn about their lives before they vied for political position as we vote. It is our responsibility as citizens.” He said.

Speaking on this year’s church programme, Prophet Oladele said it is tagged ‘intact joy’ due to the fact that joy is still intact despite all that has happened.

He noted that he was passing his own storm and that was why he was not physically present at last year’s harvest, adding that his storm storm can be compared to that of Joseph in the bible who lost his position as a servant in Potiphar’s house, was sent to prison for a crime he never committed, became the chief in the prison but from there, he came out and became the prime minister of Egypt.

The Prophet, therefore, stated the need for a total shift in the country, believing there would be greater glory in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, He stated the church also needs to embrace unity to show the whole country how it is meant to be.

Prophet Oladele, who stated that the church is not united as it should be,

“The church also needs to embrace unity to show the whole country how it is meant to be, said there should not be surprise by the kind of disunity in the country.

“We are not as united as we should be as the church of Christ in Nigeria so we shouldn’t be surprised by the kind of disunity we are seeing in our country.

“For the country to be united, let the church of God show example. Obey government instructions, it is a way to show good example to your members to also obey government instructions and laws.” he said.

