Insecurity: We are ready to complement mainstream security agencies in fighting, Hunters association assures

Worried by the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, Hunters Association of Nigeria (HAN) has reiterated its readiness to join forces with other mainstream security agencies in the country to fight the menace ravaging the country particularly the Northern region.

The expression was made by the National Chairman of the Association, Alhaji Muhammadu Usman Baba Tola in Bauchi at the inauguration of new executives of the association.

He said that the country lately has been bedevilled by various forms of insecurity ranging from kidnappings, armed robbery, banditry, killings amongst others stressing that a peaceful and working Nigeria remains the priority of every hunter in the country, adding that the members are ready to confront bandits and insurgents in their dens.

The Chairman also said that as hunters, they are conversant with the terrain of Nigeria’s forests where bandits and insurgents hide their victims pointing out that a lot of success could be achieved if hunters and security agents could come together for a common purpose.

According to him, “We have converged in Bauchi from all parts of Nigeria today to reassess issues of national concerns as well as to determine how best we can come in and help in addressing these issues for the betterment of our country. Hunters know Nigerian forest and mountains, they can adequately help in that direction,” .

Muhammadu Baba Tola said that consulting with the government, traditional rulers and security agencies have been part of their method of operation, stressing that they are ready to listen to relevant security stakeholders in the country with the view to defeat insecurity in Nigeria.

He further said that the Hunters Association of Nigeria will always support and stand by a united and peaceful Nigeria, lamenting that the group lacks mobility.

He then called on government and public-spirited individuals to come to their aide to empower them to play their security complimentary role, saying that their contributions at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast are a testimony to what they can bring to Nigeria’s effort towards achieving national security.

“We don’t have mobility vehicles and that is affecting our response to distress calls. We cannot do well as desired so long as movement is a problem. I am appealing to government and philanthropists to provide us with cars to ease our transportation challenge” the Chairman said.

Speaking at the event, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed restated the determination of his administration to assist hunters in order to enable them to discharge their roles effectively for the overall safety of lives and property of citizens of the state.

The Governor who was represented by his Principal Private Secretary (PPS), Sama’ila Burga said that searching for pasture is only possible where there is peace and not where people are afraid to go out in search of their livelihood.

He expressed satisfaction with the contributions of hunters towards ensuring security in Bauchi State in collaboration with government security personnel, promising to continue supporting activities of hunters for the overall benefits of citizens of the state.

