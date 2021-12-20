Yuletide: Bauchi Police command deploy massively ahead of period

Bauchi State Police Command has assured people of the state of its readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of all citizens during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Command also said that it will collaborate with sister security Agencies and all critical stakeholders to ensure that, the celebration was peaceful and hitch-free.

To this end therefore, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the deployment of officers and men comprising conventional police and other tactical teams of the Command as well as necessary logistics to all Churches and venues of events in the State.

Personnel deployed for this critical assignment are under the strict instruction of the Commissioner of Police to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties while the ban on the use of fireworks, bangers and other explosives during festivities is still in force.

Furthermore, the Command is prepared to deal with hoodlums and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause the breakdown of law and order before, during and after the festive period.

The Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda extended his warm greetings to Christian faithful and other citizens in the state, as they celebrate Christmas and New Year.

He equally enjoined them to cooperate with police and other security Agencies, in their efforts towards ensuring peaceful celebrations and report any suspicious person or object to the nearest Police Station or call the Command emergency phone number 08151849417 as contained in a statement by SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.

