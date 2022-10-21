2023: Wike has drawn battle line with the North ― Arewa group

The coordinator of the Northern Awareness Movement (NAM), Muhammed Inuwa, has expressed strong reservations against the cold war between the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike who lost the PDP presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar has joined forces with some of his colleagues in the party’s Governors Forum to demand the removal of the national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Governors Wike and some of his colleagues boycotted the flag-off of the PDP Presidential campaign held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

Leader of the NAM in a statement on Friday said Wike should be called to order as he claimed that the Rivers State Governor crusade was targeted at the North and not Atiku Abubakar.

Muhammed Inuwa noted that since all attempts to pacify Wike and his camp have not been reciprocated, it is now important to note that there is an undertone to the whole cry.

“We have gotten credible intelligence that the entire crisis is targeted at a particular section of the country, which is the North.

“We have it on good authority and evidence abounds with facts and figures at various times that Wike and his men have gone to press to disparage the North.

“We hereby conclude, without any iota of doubt, that Wike and his group have drawn the battle line with the North. The Northern Awareness Movement hereby call on every well-meaning and patriotic citizen of this country to prevail on Wike to put a stop to any attempt to undermine the North,” Muhammed Inuwa said.

“The group has equally made it clear that the Northern Awareness Movement and other sister Arewa groups will not hesitate to treat Wike and his camp as enemies of the North if they persist with their constant attack on the region.”