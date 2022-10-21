(BREAKING) Former Senate President David Mark loses first son in London hospital

Former Senate President David Mark has lost his first son in a London hospital.

Tunde Jonathan Mark died in London where he was being treated for cancer.

In a statement, the former Senate president’s special adviser, Mr Paul Mumeh, stated that the event took place Friday morning.

According to the statement, the late Tunde was born on October 13, 1971 and attended Yaba Military School where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.

He later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, UK, for his Secondary school education.

He obtained B.Sc degree in Biochemistry from Kings College, London.

He also studied immunology alongside biochemistry and later Biological Sciences in the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts