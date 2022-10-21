(BREAKING) Former Senate President David Mark loses first son in London hospital

Latest NewsTop News
By
David Mark
David Mark

Former Senate President David Mark has lost his first son in a London hospital.

Tunde Jonathan Mark died in London where he was being treated for cancer.

In a statement, the former Senate president’s special adviser, Mr Paul Mumeh, stated that the event took place Friday morning.

According to the statement, the late Tunde was born on October 13, 1971 and attended Yaba Military School where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.

He later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, UK, for his Secondary school education.

He obtained B.Sc degree in Biochemistry from Kings College, London. 

He also studied immunology alongside biochemistry and later Biological Sciences in the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts

 

 

 

You might also like
Latest News

Gunmen who attempted to assassinate Ifeanyi Ubah arrested ― Soludo

Latest News

Prevail on oil companies to assist host communities, minister tells Uzodinma

Latest News

Okowa, others celebrate Oborevwori’s victory

Latest News

Get COVID-19 certification before reporting to camp ― Bauchi NYSC Coordinator…

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More