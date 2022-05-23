2023: We will all rally around Fayemi ― Sani Bello

Ahead of the Saturday presidential convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has promised to mobilise support for Ekiti State Governor and presidential aspirant, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The Niger State Governor gave the pledge when he received his Ekiti state counterpart at the Government House, Minna.

Governor Bello described the Ekiti State Governor as a friend of Niger State who had visited the state several times. He said the time has come to reward him handily with votes of delegates. The governor said he was certain that Niger state delegates would queue behind the Ekiti State Governor.

He said: “You have been here at least three or four times before now. You have been a close friend to Niger state. It is not now that there is a need for support that people are coming.

“Only five or six people have been to the state but you can count on my support. If you become president, I will relax because I know I will have easy access to you. In fact, if I have my way I will appoint you as the next President after President Muhammadu Buhari.”

In his remarks, Governor Fayemi who said only five aspirants out of the twenty-five in the race are serious aspirants, promised to decentralise the power sector.





“This is a season of visits and states keep receiving us. The list of presidential aspirants says there are 23 but only five of us are going around the country. With this, you can separate the pretenders from the contenders.

“I am ready for the job. I want you to take a bet on me and you will have no cause to regret it. I can remake Nigeria without unmaking it. I believe in Project Nigeria and that Nigeria is worth fighting for and together we can regain the lost glory of Nigeria.”

The aspirant declared that apart from security challenges, priority would be given to the power sector.

“Nigerians are not fully happy with us that we have not been able to move the needle towards the uninterrupted power supply.

“I think in addition to the national grid, we need to have regional grids, mini-grids, micro-grids that would decentralise power supply to the local levels and this would address this challenge that we all face. Once we address the challenges of power, we address the problem of industrialisation and productivity in the country.”

Fayemi also said that women would be given priority in his administration saying he would work towards restoring the faith of Nigerians to project Nigeria, “Many Nigerians have lost faith in project Nigeria. We will find a way to restore their confidence, trust and confidence in Project Nigeria. I am passionate about Project Nigeria and I will ensure it works.”

