2023: We did not endorse Tinubu ― Council of Ulamas

Kano State Council of Ulamas has debunked the claim that the lslamic body has endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 presidential ticket.

The state chairman, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, stated this in Kano on Sunday during an interview with newsmen.

Khalil who expressed surprise over media reports said the story is not true as the body have diverse political inclinations and views, saying, they couldn’t have made the endorsement.

“Bola Tinubu was in Kano to attend wedding Fatiha of Sheikh Muhammad Bn Usman’s daughter, a political gathering at Mambayya House by Buhari Supporters group and to reciprocate the visit of some Muslim groups across Nigeria that visited him and the Oba of Lagos after the EndSARS protest in Lagos over the loss of lives and properties.

“Some muslim organisations including clerics from Kano visited Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Oba of Lagos after the EndSARS protests in Lagos where he was commended for the support he accorded Buhari that led to his emergence in the 2015 general elections.

“I am so overwhelmed with this visit as I never expected it, hopefully, I am going to return the visit.’’

Khalil added, “He was subsequently notified about the wedding of Sheikh Muhammad ibn Usman’s daughter which he promised to attend.

“Hence during the visit, Tinubu expressed willingness to visit the Ulamas which was practically impossible for him to go from house to house.

“There and then some of the clerics that were part of the visit to Lagos were assembled and Tinubu came with governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

“It was one of the clerics, Shehi Shehi who lauded Tinubu for the support he gave Buhari in 2015 which led to his electoral victory. He said we would always appreciate you and return your gesture.

“So, it is funny for the media to now report that Ulamas in Kano endorsed Tinubu, some of the Ulamas are not even in support of APC, while some even in APC have their solidarity for others.”