Kogi: APC wins Ibaji constituency bye-election

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the result of the just concluded bye-election in Ibaji Local Government of Kogi State.

The electoral body declared Mr Egbunu Atule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election conducted on December 5.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof Rotimi Ajayi, who announced the results of the election on Sunday at Onyadega, headquarters of the local government, said that Atule polled 8,515 votes to emerge winner of the poll.

Ajayi also announced that Mr Daniel Enefola of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second having scored 4,565 votes.

Six other parties also fielded candidates for the election. 

They included SDP, AA, ADC, AAC, APM and NRM.

The election was conducted to fill the vacancy created by the death of John Abah also of the APC which occurred in June.

 

 

