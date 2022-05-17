2023: Tinubu vows to settle Kwara APC crisis

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to settle the lingering political crisis among factions in the Kwara State chapter of the party.

It is recalled that the chieftains of the party had been embroiled in crisis, together with their supporters, since the inauguration of the present administration in 2019, culminating in the defection of the politicians to other political parties in the state.

Speaking when he met with delegates and party members in Ilorin on Tuesday, Senator Tinubu appealed to all aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their sword for the amicable resolution of the crisis.

“We’ll settle the crisis. This is a family affair. We call on all aggrieved members to sheathe their swords and come back to the fold. Well settle the crisis as soon as possible”, he said.

The presidential aspirant, who was received by the governor, his deputy, the three APC senators in the state and the state and federal lawmakers among other personalities and party bigwigs across the country, had earlier visited the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, in his palace.

On his presidential ambition, Senator Tinubu appreciated the APC members in the state for endorsing him as their preferred choice, saying that he would not disappoint them if elected as president.





“We’re coming up with a lot of programmes, just make me your president. I know better how to do it. I know the way. I can navigate the way to prosperity for people and the nation. I can mentor your children for a progressive future. It’s your turn to produce the president. We’ll succeed in this one.

“You have shown me love and that you’ve made up your mind to give me your support. I’m just to show appreciation for your support. You have responded to the governor when he asked you where you would stand and you chorused your endorsement. I’m just too thrilled. I appreciate your endorsement for my ambition.”

The presidential hopeful, who commended the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State for leading a progressive government, promised him to work with him to win a second term ticket.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The governor, a private person recommitted himself and became a politician that came to rescue the state and put the state on path of recovery. It’s sure that he would be returned. 4+4. We’ll continue to work together. Never will Kwara state slide back into the hands of termites. We know how to do it,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Abdulrazaq thanked the APC national leader for being a worthy instrument that made it possible to take power from the immediate past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.

“This is the first visit of the APC national leader after my inauguration as governor. We can’t thank you enough for helping us to take over power in the state. One good turn deserves another. It’s not about money, it’s about commitment. We thank you once again. Asiwaju, we’re very grateful. You’re different from some other presidential aspirant in another party in the state. Now, we’re in good standing from mess inherited from the past government in education, health, workers’ welfare etc,” he said